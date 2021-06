EUGENE, Ore. (KVAL) - The Eugene Police Department arrested two suspects for arson and assault following a tent fire at Washington Jefferson Park last week. Around 12:20 p.m. on June 3, Eugene Police and Eugene-Springfield Fire responded to the tent fire at the park and found that two people had been in the tent at the time of the incident, including a 76-year-old woman who was transported to the hospital with serious injuries from the fire, and a 46-year-old man.