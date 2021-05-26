Koven Break Down The Deluxe Version Of Butterfly Effect & Bullet Time Mix

The 18th edition in the A State Of Trance mix album series has landed and features two mixes that are teeming with terrific tunes. This year has been marked with a number of highlights for Armin van Buuren and A State Of Trance as the radio show reached its milestone 1000th episode and celebrations surrounding that are still to come later this year. Now, the legendary artist has set his sights on giving fans around the world even more tunes to dance the day and night away to with the latest edition of the A State Of Trance mix album series.