Koven Break Down The Deluxe Version Of Butterfly Effect & Bullet Time Mix

magneticmag.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you think of the term bullet time, you probably instantly get flashbacks of the scene from The Matrix where Neo does his famous slow-motion back-bend. But how could a concept like that be applied to electronic music? A while back, DNB duo Koven recorded a wild mix using such technology to celebrate the release of the deluxe version of their album Butterfly Effect. This is the first time technology like that has ever been applied to a DJ mix, and the results are nothing short of spectacular.

www.magneticmag.com
