Solving Space: Spacewalk Training
NASA Johnson Space Center is home to astronaut training. In the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility, astronauts push human extremes and prepare for missions in orbit and beyond. In this 2013 photo, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Expedition 40/41 flight engineer, participated in a spacewalk – or extravehicular activity (EVA) – training session in the Partial Gravity Simulator (POGO) test area in the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at NASA Johnson Space Center. NASA astronaut Steve Swanson (left), Expedition 39 flight engineer and Expedition 40 commander, assists Wiseman.spacecenter.org