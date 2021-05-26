Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Solving Space: Spacewalk Training

spacecenter.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASA Johnson Space Center is home to astronaut training. In the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility, astronauts push human extremes and prepare for missions in orbit and beyond. In this 2013 photo, NASA astronaut Reid Wiseman, Expedition 40/41 flight engineer, participated in a spacewalk – or extravehicular activity (EVA) – training session in the Partial Gravity Simulator (POGO) test area in the Space Vehicle Mockup Facility at NASA Johnson Space Center. NASA astronaut Steve Swanson (left), Expedition 39 flight engineer and Expedition 40 commander, assists Wiseman.

spacecenter.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Vehicle#Spacewalk#Gravity#Space Missions#Astronauts#Nasa Johnson Space Center#Training Session#Orbit#Extravehicular Activity#Human Extremes#Pogo#Assists Wiseman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
TechnologyPosted by
GeekyGadgets

International Space Station (ISS) Astro Pi 2020-2021 update

Today the Raspberry Pi Foundation in collaboration with ESA Education has announced the successful deployment of 9,408 programs created by young people and run on the two International Space Station (ISS) Astro Pi computers powered by Raspberry Pi mini PCs. 14,054 young people from 24 countries successfully took part in Mission Zero: the Astro Pi computers aboard the ISS ran their programs for 30 seconds each.
Aerospace & Defensefoxlexington.com

UK researchers working with NASA to improve heat shield technology

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – University of Kentucky researchers are working with NASA to advance key technologies for space exploration. Every few years, NASA creates Space Technology Research Institutes and UK was selected, along with a handful of other colleges, to be a part of it. Their goal is to research and improve heat shield technology.
Aerospace & Defensestateofpress.com

Virgin Galactic to fly Kellie Gerardi to space on a dedicated research mission – TechCrunch

Gerardi has flown on multiple previous parabolic research flights, which are high-altitude aircraft flights that simulate the reduced gravity environment of space. This will be her first trip to space proper, however, and that transition exemplifies the benefits Virgin Galactic hopes to be able to offer to researchers who previously conducted their work in simulated zero-G conditions.
Aerospace & DefenseFreethink

Gecko Gripper Could Clean Up Space Junk

The Earth is circled by a sea of space junk, and it poses a danger to satellites and astronauts. We know we should clean this up, but there's a problem: it's tough to get a grip on things in space. Lack of gravity makes it difficult to grab and hold...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Virgin Galactic Says It Will Send Astronaut Into Space

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares rose Thursday after the space-travel company said it would fly an astronaut into space. Kellie Gerardi, a researcher for the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, will make the trip to “conduct experiments and test new healthcare technologies,” the company said. “Virgin Galactic expects...
Aerospace & Defensekfgo.com

Virgin Galactic to fly researcher to space for conducting experiments

(Reuters) – British billionaire Sir Richard Branson’s spaceship company, Virgin Galactic Holdings, said on Thursday it will fly researcher Kellie Gerardi to space for testing new healthcare technologies. Gerardi, a researcher with the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences, will serve as a payload specialist and experiment with wearable sensor systems...
Aerospace & DefenseUniverse Today

Ingenuity’s 6th Flight Didn’t Go So Smoothly

When NASA’s Perseverance rover landed in the Jezero crater on February 18th, 2021, it brought with it an interesting little companion that’s been causing quite a stir of late! We are talking, of course, about the Ingenuity Mars Helicopter, an experimental flight system designed to demonstrate if aerial systems can work on Mars. Since its inaugural flight on April 19th, the helicopter has been pushing the boundaries of flight on Mars, going farther and faster each time.
Aerospace & DefenseCNET

Virgin Galactic to fly popular TikToker and author Kellie Gerardi to space

As Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic moves closer to launching paying customers to the edge of space, it's announced who another of its first passengers will be. The commercial space company announced Thursday it will fly researcher Kellie Gerardi from the International Institute for Astronautical Sciences on a dedicated research flight to test new wearable health monitoring sensors and conduct an experiment involving free-floating fluids.
Aerospace & DefenseCBS News

NASA is sending glow-in-the-dark baby squid and water bears to the International Space Station

Hundreds of baby squid and microscopic organisms are headed to the International Space Station aboard a SpaceX rocket. The tiny creatures are part of a cargo resupply mission. The rocket launched Thursday afternoon from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida — without any humans aboard the Dragon cargo capsule. It marks SpaceX's 22nd commercial resupply mission to space.
Aerospace & DefenseGizmodo

Covered in Martian Muck, NASA's InSight Lander Tries to Tidy Itself Up

The dust piled up everywhere. Pushed around by the Martian winds, it stifled the InSight lander, whose solar panels—the source of its power—have been coated in red grime. Now, NASA has announced a step in the right direction for the sedentary probe: By commanding it to drop dirt on top of the dust, they managed to dislodge some of it, boosting InSight’s power supply.
Aerospace & Defensefarmweek.com

Russians end seven-hour spacewalk at International Space Station

Two Russian cosmonauts have ventured for more than seven hours outside the International Space Station to prepare for the arrival of a new Russian module. It was the first spacewalk for both Oleg Novitsky and Pyotr Dubrov, who arrived at the space station in April, and it lasted seven hours and 19 minutes. It was broadcast live by Nasa.
Aerospace & Defenseparabolicarc.com

Cosmonauts Complete Spacewalk to Prepare for Arrival of New Space Station Module

MOSCOW (Roscosmos PR) — The exit hatch of the Small Research Module “Poisk” is closed, cosmonauts of the Roscosmos detachment Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov completed the 48th planned spacewalk (EVK-48). On their debut, they successfully completed all the equipment installation work on the outer surface of the Russian segment of the International Space Station. The hatch of the Poisk docking bay was closed at 16:12 Moscow time on June 2, 2021. The duration of the extravehicular activity was 7 hours 19 minutes.