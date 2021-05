The Seoul Dynasty had the first week of the June Joust off. That means that the team got to see what the other teams were playing and scout out the performances of their upcoming matches. The community is still left to wonder what meta will the Seoul Dynasty pick? In the past, the Dynasty were known for picking a comp and perfecting it, so when there are hero pools the fans never know what direction the team might go. Here is an educated guess off of the APAC matches as well as Seoul’s history of likely compositions they might try out.