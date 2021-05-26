George Floyd Act Mostly Fails In Texas Legislature, After Being ‘Chopped Up’ Into Smaller Bills

Senator Bernie Sanders called for the Senate to pass S. 1, a landmark piece of voting rights legislation, on Tuesday while celebrating a walkout by members of the Texas state legislature that resulted in a GOP-led elections bill to be defeated.If passed, S. 1, commonly known as the “For The People Act”, would institute a number of nationwide provisions including automatic voter registration and early voting, and would also restore voting rights for federal elections to Americans who are released from prison after felony convictions.“Congratulations to Democrats in Texas for protecting democracy and the right to vote. Let's see if...