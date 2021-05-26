Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

George Floyd Act Mostly Fails In Texas Legislature, After Being ‘Chopped Up’ Into Smaller Bills

By Jill Ament, Caroline Covington
texasstandard.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEfforts to change policing in Texas in the aftermath of George Floyd’s murder by a Minneapolis police officer last year have mostly failed. The Legislature had been considering the George Floyd Act – an omnibus bill announced last summer, and introduced by Rep. Senfronia Thompson and Sen. Royce West at the beginning of the session. But Rice University political science professor Mark Jones tells Texas Standard that the bill was “chopped up” into smaller bills, many of which have failed to progress.

www.texasstandard.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Senfronia Thompson
Person
Royce West
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Bills#State Law#Law Enforcement#State Police#General Public#Excessive Force#Rice University#Texas Standard#Texans#The Texas Legislature#Sen Royce West#Police Unions#Rep Senfronia Thompson#Public Support#Subsequent Abusive Acts#Debate#Chokeholds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Texas StateKSAT 12

Major bills that passed, died in the 87th Texas Legislature

After months of hearings, debates and votes, the regular session for the 87th Texas Legislature came to a close on Monday. The busy session was made even more hectic by the COVID-19 pandemic and a winter storm that left millions of Texans without power for days on end in February.
Texas StateWBTV

Texas governor vows to defund state legislature after Democrats blocked voting restrictions bill

(CBS News) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, threatened to veto funding for the state legislature Monday after Democrats blocked a controversial voting restrictions bill brought by the GOP. Abbott had said he would sign the bill into law, but state House Democrats prevented it from passing by walking out late Sunday night and denying the chamber a quorum ahead of a midnight deadline.
Electionstennesseestar.com

Greg Abbott Says He’ll Suspend Lawmakers’ Pay After Democrats Walk Out on Election Bill

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that he would veto funding for his state’s legislature after Democrats delayed the passage of an expansive elections bill. Democrats in the state House quietly left the floor late Sunday with just hours to spare in the legislative session, preventing the bill from coming up for a vote. If signed into law, Senate Bill 7 would enhance voter ID provisions, empower partisan poll watchers and ban ballot drop boxes and drive-thru voting centers, which were used disproportionately in Texas’ biggest counties.
Texas StateIJR

CNN Anchor Shuts Down Texas State Senator's Claim of 'Hundreds of Open Cases' of Voter Fraud

CNN’s Brianna Keilar is pushing back against Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes’ (R) claim that the state has “hundreds of open cases” of voter fraud. “They say everything is bigger in Texas, but actually, voter fraud is not. Voter fraud is minuscule in Texas. Why are you okay with suppressing voting by people of color with this bill to combat what’s really a non-problem?” Keilar said during CNN’s “New Day” on Wednesday.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Independent

Bernie Sanders renews call for action on voting rights bill after Texas legislature drama

Senator Bernie Sanders called for the Senate to pass S. 1, a landmark piece of voting rights legislation, on Tuesday while celebrating a walkout by members of the Texas state legislature that resulted in a GOP-led elections bill to be defeated.If passed, S. 1, commonly known as the “For The People Act”, would institute a number of nationwide provisions including automatic voter registration and early voting, and would also restore voting rights for federal elections to Americans who are released from prison after felony convictions.“Congratulations to Democrats in Texas for protecting democracy and the right to vote. Let's see if...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot says he will STRIP state lawmakers of their pay and veto their budget after Democrats 'abandoned their duties' by walking out on the voting rights bill

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to veto the state legislature's budget after Democrats blocked the GOP's new voting rights bill by walking out of the House chamber in the middle of the night. 'I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds...
Michigan StateMetroTimes

Michigan lawmakers finally take up police reform bills a year after George Floyd's death

Michigan is one of the only states in the U.S. that hasn’t approved a single anti-police brutality measure following the death of George Floyd. The Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing Thursday morning on a bipartisan, 12-bill package that covers use-of-force, no-knock warrants, chokeholds, anti-bias training, police unions, and accountability measures for abusive cops.
Austin, TXfox7austin.com

George Floyd Act falling short, despite some smaller reforms passing

AUSTIN, Texas - The one-year anniversary of the killing of Texas native George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer has come and gone, and it appears sweeping police reform legislation in his memory will not pass at the Texas Legislature. The omnibus George Floyd Act, which included several big reforms,...