New algorithms show accuracy, reliability in gauging unconsciousness under general anesthesia

By David Orenstein
mit.edu
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnesthestic drugs act on the brain, but most anesthesiologists rely on heart rate, respiratory rate, and movement to infer whether surgery patients remain unconscious to the desired degree. In a new study, a research team based at MIT and Massachusetts General Hospital shows that a straightforward artificial intelligence approach, attuned to the kind of anesthetic being used, can yield algorithms that assess unconsciousness in patients based on brain activity with high accuracy and reliability.

news.mit.edu
#Algorithms#General Anesthesia#Patient Data#Clinical Testing#Statistical Data#Mit#Mgh#Harvard Medical School#Plos One#Jpb Foundation#Assess Unconsciousness#Sufficient Accuracy#Somewhat Reduced Accuracy#Anesthesia Drugs#Monitoring Consciousness#Measured Brain Activity#Real World Testing#Patient Age#Distinct Eeg Patterns#Eeg Data
