Funeral services for Dale Boyd Ray,70, of Noble, will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 27, 2021, at Clinkingbeard Funeral Home in Ava with Pastor Robert Roberts officiating. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until service time Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Ray died peacefully on May 23, 2021, at his home with his wife and daughter by his side.