Littlefield, TX

THE SEASON CONTINUES

lambcountyleadernews.com
 18 days ago

Wildcats take game 3, 8-4, to clinch Reg. Quarterfinal trophy. The Littlefield Wildcats’ varsity baseball punched their ticket to the Class 3A Regional Semi-Final on Saturday with a game three victory over Tornillo, 8-4, in Monahans. With the victory, the Wildcats improve to 21-8 overall on the season. In the top of the first inning, Javier Ceballos grounded out to Jordan Trevino at shortstop for out number one. Oscar Reyes hit a chopper back at Blake…

