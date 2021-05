We really were hoping for heroes. However – yet, again — here we are at the end of a session with precious little to show for our Republican Legislative Priorities. We have one remaining chance for Election Integrity. This priority was ranked number one by our state delegates at our state convention. The big bill we have remaining, SB 7, an omnibus bill to reform and improve our election system is due out of conference committee today. We are looking forward to seeing the language of this bill and praying our legislators get this priority right!