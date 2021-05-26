Hawks Getting Ready to Pac the 2021 Playoffs Driven by Kumho Tire

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleATLANTA – The Atlanta Hawks First Round series against the New York Knicks moves to Atlanta for Games 3 and 4 on Friday, May 28 and Sunday, May 30 respectively. The Hawks opened the series in Madison Square Garden with a thrilling 107-105 victory over the Knicks. Hawks guard Trae Young finished the game with 32 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds and the game-winner in becoming the second player in NBA history with 30 points, 10 assists and five rebounds in his postseason debut. Game 2 in MSG on Wednesday will start at 7:30 p.m.

