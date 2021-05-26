newsbreak-logo
Clare, MI

A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning

By Sarah Wright swright@medianewsgroup.com
Morning Sun
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frost advisory is in effect from 2 a.m. to 8 a.m. for Thursday, May 27. According to the National Weather Service in Grand Rapids, temperatures are expected to fall into the lower to mid 30s which will likely result in frost formation. The frost advisory is expected to affect...

www.themorningsun.com
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clare, Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Allegan County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Clinton, Eaton, Gratiot by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Allegan; Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Clinton; Eaton; Gratiot; Ingham; Ionia; Isabella; Jackson; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mason; Mecosta; Montcalm; Muskegon; Newaygo; Oceana; Osceola; Ottawa; Van Buren FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 31 expected. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Freezing conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Clare County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Clare, Isabella, Mecosta, Osceola by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Mecosta; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near to slightly below the freezing mark of 32 degrees are expected tonight. * WHERE...Osceola, Clare, Mecosta and Isabella counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing temperatures are possible between midnight and 800am. Cloud cover may mitigate the threat a bit, but there is still a chance of readings dropping below 32 degrees.
Barry County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Barry, Calhoun, Clare, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Lake by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Barry; Calhoun; Clare; Eaton; Ionia; Kalamazoo; Kent; Lake; Mecosta; Montcalm; Newaygo; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT SATURDAY * WHAT...Temperatures dropping to 28 to 32 degrees tonight. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, southwest and west central Michigan. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Coldest readings will be found across Central Lower Michigan, however all areas in the warning have a chance to fall below the freezing mark.