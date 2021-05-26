A frost advisory is in effect for Thursday morning

Effective: 2021-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Clare; Isabella; Mecosta; Osceola FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures near to slightly below the freezing mark of 32 degrees are expected tonight. * WHERE...Osceola, Clare, Mecosta and Isabella counties. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Freezing temperatures are possible between midnight and 800am. Cloud cover may mitigate the threat a bit, but there is still a chance of readings dropping below 32 degrees.