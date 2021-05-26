Clinical Trials of Schizophrenia: Optimizing Patient Reported Outcomes and Performance Outcome Assessments, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

TORONTO (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. Cell and gene therapies (CGTs) hold promise for the treatment of a variety of diseases including cancer and rare genetic disorders such as sickle-cell disease. Many of these therapies involve the genetic engineering of cells in order to insert exogenous sequences or alter existing genes. After the cells are altered, they are introduced into the patient where they either replace dysfunctional cells or provide a desired immune response. The use of engineered cells for human therapies requires sensitive and robust characterization of genomic manipulations, which are typically achieved through viral transduction or the use of gene editors, such as CRISPR.