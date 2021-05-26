newsbreak-logo
Alex Smith calls Packers' handling of Aaron Rodgers situation 'inexcusable'

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer NFL quarterback Alex Smith kept it professional, but he didn't mince words when discussing the Packers' handling of the Aaron Rodgers saga dating to last year. On Wednesday's edition of "The Herd," the newly retired Smith joined Colin Cowherd in-studio to discuss his return from injury, his retirement, Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, and other topics.

