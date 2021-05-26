Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ocala, FL

Popular burger, frozen custard restaurant coming to Ocala

By Jeremiah Delgado
ocala-news.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA popular burger and frozen custard restaurant with roots in the midwest is coming to Ocala. Culver’s, known for its ButterBurgers® and frozen custards, will build a new Ocala location along S.R. 200. The chain recently broke ground on the restaurant, which will be located at 4836 S.W. College Road, next-door to Bojangles.

www.ocala-news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ocala, FL
Food & Drinks
Local
Florida Restaurants
Ocala, FL
Lifestyle
City
Ocala, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Local
Florida Food & Drinks
Ocala, FL
Restaurants
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Food#Food Drink#Cheese Curds#Butterburgers#Midwestern#Ocala News#Frozen Custard Restaurant#Downtown Ocala#Sumter County#Doors#Roots#Trademark#College#April#Villages#Community#Brand Recognition#Retirees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Seafood
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

New restaurants sprouting up throughout Ocala

Although it has been just over a year since the business world was essentially shut down on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, new restaurants have steadily been sprouting up throughout the city. From downtown to southwest Ocala, multiple restaurants are under construction and others have recently celebrated grand openings. That...
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

Wildflowers In Ocala Field At Dusk

A reader writes that her daughter often tells her that weeds are still important. They are simply plants and flowers that grow efficiently in unexpected places. How right she is! The wildflowers were breathtaking this year all over Marion County! Thanks to Andrea Proeber for sharing!. Share your local photos...
Ocala, FLclick orlando

Ocala woman wins $2 million from scratch-off days before birthday

Winning $2 million was the best birthday present ever for this Ocala woman. Lamadrid Chang played the 100X The Cash scratch-off game and won the $2 million top prize just five days before turning 51, Florida Lottery officials announced. [TRENDING: Search ongoing for missing Fla. girl | Meet the new...
Florida StateWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Fievel’s Playland Reopens at Universal Studios Florida

If you’re looking to let your kids run off some energy, Fievel’s Playland at Universal Studios Florida has officially reopened. Fievel’s Playland is a larger-than-life play area based on the beloved childrens’ films An American Tail and Fievel Goes West that lets you see the world from a mouse’s perspective.
Florida StateGlobeSt.com

Joint-Venture to Develop 71K-SF Florida Shopping Center

PORT ST. LUCIE, FL – Joint-venture partners, PEBB Enterprises and Banyan Development have secured a contract to acquire 15 acres of land for the development of a grocery-anchored shopping center within the master-planned community, Tradition, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Upon closing the acquisition, the partnership plans to construct a...
Ocala, FLWCJB

Restaurant owner reacts to Alcohol To Go being signed into law

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Alcohol to go sales were made permanent yesterday after Governor DeSantis made it official. Restaurants like Brooklyn’s Backyard have been using Alcohol to go since the start of the pandemic now that it’s permanent they said this will help out all mom and pop restaurants. This...
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Ocala events coming up

1. Wine Tasting Mixer; 2. IHMC Robotics Camp - Rising 8th and 9th Graders - Ocala; 3. YEAR 2 LEGACY CELEBRATION!; 4. AC BLUES BROTHERS come to Ocala FL - Direct from Atlantic City Boardwalk; 5. Girls Night Out the Show at The Copa (Ocala, FL);
Ocala, FLWCJB

Horse Capital TV features a cloned horse that’s just like Magic

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Our friends at Horse Capital TV spoke with a horse owner that was given a unique opportunity to spend even more time with his prized horse. Pat Parelli with Parelli Natural Horsemanship was approached by the company Vigen to clone his prized and favorite horse Magic through a hair sample, and Parelli took them up on the opportunity.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

Gallery: Vehicle Festival benefits Boys & Girls Club

The crowd enjoyed the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Festival at War Horse Harley in Ocala on Sunday. The proceeds of the event benefit the Boys and Girls Club of Marion County. The festival, sponsored in part by Allen Law Firm, PA, featured more than 120 cars, dozens of motorcycles along with live music, and a variety of local vendors.
Ocala, FLocala-news.com

City of Ocala Aquatic Fun Centers preparing to re-open for Summer

The City of Ocala’s Aquatic Fun Centers will re-open to the public for the summer at the end of the month. The Jervey Gantt Aquatic Fun Center, 2390 SW 36th Ave., will have a limited opening to the public Saturday, May 22 and Sunday, May 23. Two swim sessions will be available each day, a morning session 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and an afternoon session 2 to 5 p.m. Beginning Saturday, May 29 the facility will be open seven days a week.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Check out these homes on the Ocala market now

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Welcome to this adorable 3 bedroom 2 full Bath home conveniently located in NE Ocala. This home sits on over a quarter acre lot and has been well maintained and beautifully updated. As you enter the front door your welcomed with warmth of attractive faux wood beams and a brick wall with wood burning fireplace. Its all the finishing touches that make this home special from crown molding in the master bedroom, kitchen and dining area, granite counter tops and faux wood blinds throughout. The finished lanai with electric fireplace for heating and a mini-split unit for cooling and French doors customized for pets. It will become your favorite spot to enjoy your morning coffee, offering privacy and outdoor serenity. This home is full of spectacular extras starting with a brand new roof installed last month! The kitchen has all Stainless Steel appliances including microwave. Other extras include Nest thermostat, Blink Security System, a bidet attachment in both bathrooms and matching washer/dryer combo. In addition there is a He shed & She shed both finished with electric (she shed has LVP flooring, loft area, and all weather deck with French doors). There is an irrigation system, gravel RV parking pad with electric hook-up in the backyard with an industrial style gate and vinyl fencing. This home is located close to schools, shopping, restaurants and parks. Call for a tour now and you wont be disappointed.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Nicole Salisbury, SELLSTATE NEXT GENERATION REAL at 352-387-2383</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYxOTU3MyUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> Freshly touched up with new paint and flooring, new lenses in the kitchen, this condo is so convenient to everywhere, Publix is a block away, municipal golf course is in the backyard, bus service nearby, close to hospitals, shopping and entertainment, this 2 bedroom 2 bath ground floor condo will invite a variety of uses for the new buyer. Great rental, snowbird home or that place to rest and relax for a party of one.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Jerry Pascale, RE/MAX PREMIER REALTY at 352-732-3222</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1PTTYxNzAzNSUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> BUYER FINANCING FELL THROUGH... Price to sell...Stunning move-in-ready remodeled home features 3 bright bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, granite counters , stainless appliances and Fresh neutral paint on the interior and exterior, spacious family room with raised ceilings designed with an open concept floor plan. You won’t want to miss this beautiful home in prime-time location for all who need quick access to downtown Ocala!<p><strong>For open house information, contact Yeico Jaramillo, COLDWELL BANKER RESIDENTIAL at 813-253-2444</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwU3RlbGxhciUyME1MUy4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1NRlJNTFNGTC1UMzI5MDcxNCUyOSUyMiUyQyUyMCUyMnJlYWRPbldlYlVybCUyMiUzQSUyMCUyMiUyMiU3RA=="></nbtemplate> This one-story, all concrete block constructed home has a truly open concept plan, featuring a large great room and a well-appointed kitchen with a dining area that flow out to a covered lanai. The Bedroom 1 that includes Bathroom 1 is located at the back of the home for privacy. Three additional spacious bedrooms, one with its own Bathroom 1 and walk-in closet, share the front part of the home, as well as a spacious laundry room with extra storage closet. This home comes with installed stainless-steel dishwasher, range, and microwave. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability, and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.<p><strong>For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Ocala</strong></p><nbtemplate data-id="PublisherFooter" data-content="JTdCJTIyY29weXJpZ2h0JTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyQ29weXJpZ2h0JTIwJTVDdTAwYTklMjAyMDIxJTIwRC5SLiUyMEhvcnRvbi4lMjBBbGwlMjByaWdodHMlMjByZXNlcnZlZC4lMjBBbGwlMjBpbmZvcm1hdGlvbiUyMHByb3ZpZGVkJTIwYnklMjB0aGUlMjBsaXN0aW5nJTIwYWdlbnQvYnJva2VyJTIwaXMlMjBkZWVtZWQlMjByZWxpYWJsZSUyMGJ1dCUyMGlzJTIwbm90JTIwZ3VhcmFudGVlZCUyMGFuZCUyMHNob3VsZCUyMGJlJTIwaW5kZXBlbmRlbnRseSUyMHZlcmlmaWVkLiUyOElEJTNBJTIwcmVhbHRvci0tLTN5ZC1EUkhCTi0zNDcyMC0yNTU4JTI5JTIyJTJDJTIwJTIycmVhZE9uV2ViVXJsJTIyJTNBJTIwJTIyJTIyJTdE"></nbtemplate>
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Updates

Want to know what is TRENDING around Ocala?

1. Why are catalytic converters being stolen all over Ocala/Marion County? | 2. Florida woman blames drunk and disorderly arrest on jealous motel manager | 3. Bikini-Clad Florida Woman Claims Cops Were Called by Someone ‘Jealous That Her Body Looked Good’
Marion County, FLWCJB

Ocala CEP highlights Marion County’s returning ecotourism

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - With the pandemic making indoor activities hard to do safely, ecotourism took off over the last year in North Central Florida. Our friends at the Ocala Chamber and Economic Partnership share some of the outdoor activities surging in our area. Ecotourism exploded last year in Marion...
Marion County, FLocala-news.com

73 percent of COVID-19 cases in Marion County identified in Ocala

Marion County reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, with 20 of those being identified in Ocala. Overall, Marion County is reporting 31,520 cases, with 968 deaths and 2,205 people hospitalized since the virus first hit Florida in March 2020. A total of 141,083 people have been vaccinated, with 117,752 receiving both doses.
Ocala, FLPosted by
Ocala Gazette

For the Love of Amaryllis

One hundred and fifty years ago, a boat from Denmark arrived in New York Harbor—onboard was the young immigrant, Thorwald Andrew Petersen, Tasha Brigg’s great grandfather. He disembarked with few possessions, but among them were his prized amaryllis (lily) bulbs—predecessors of the giant red variety on Brigg’s back patio. Briggs,...