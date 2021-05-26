Must-Haves For Digital Businesses To Safeguard Their Applications

What are the first things I have to consider when thinking about robot safeguarding?. Understand the relevant standards that are required at your location and for your operations. Then you’ll want to understand the robot’s functionality and limitations. What is your robot doing and what are the hazards associated with it? Know what guarding principles you want to use that will create the greatest safety for people from the hazards associated with the robot manipulator and end-effector as well as any additional equipment in the area, not just the robot. Some core risk assessment and safeguarding standard associations include ANSI/RIA15.06, ISO10218-1 and ISO10218-2, and CSA-Z434. These standards are easily available. Along with the standards, there are various technical reports to offer guidance to conformity.