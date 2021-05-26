newsbreak-logo
Norwegian Cruise Line investors vote against CEO’s $36.4 million pandemic payout

By Taylor Dolven
Miami Herald
 3 days ago

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings shareholders gave a big thumbs down to the company’s plan to pay its CEO $36.4 million for 2020, double what he made the year before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the cruise industry. In a rare rebuke, 83% of shareholders did not approve the company’s executive...

