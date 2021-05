The Suns face the Lakers in a No. 2 seed vs No. 7 seed match-up like no other, with Los Angeles still widely considered the best team in the NBA. LeBron James came through in the clutch, as he so often does, to steer the Lakers into the playoffs by the back door, and we're all intrigued to see what they can do against a Phoenix team intent on making their mark after ending a decade-long drought. Read on as we explain how to get a Suns vs Lakers live stream and watch the NBA playoffs series online from anywhere.