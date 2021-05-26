newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Entertainment

Broadway’s Tony Awards Are Finally Happening - Behind A Paywall

By Lee Seymour
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After months of murk, the Tony Awards finally have a clear date: September 26. However, if you’ve been hoping to celebrate your favorite Broadway blockbuster after a long dark year, you’ll need to pay up: half of the event will be streamed exclusively to subscribers of Paramount+. Ostensibly honoring the...

www.forbes.com
Forbes

Forbes

194K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paywall#October#Digital Tickets#Cbs#The Tony Awards#Paramount#Best Musical#Deloitte Touche Llp#Moulin Rouge#Jagged Little Pill#The Broadway League#The American Theatre Wing#Tony Award Winners#Best Revival#Nominees#Exclusive#March#Autumn#Best Play#Subscribers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
Related
New York City, NYBroadway.com

Catch Up With Tony Winners Renée Elise Goldsberry, Patti LuPone & More on Broadway Profiles

Renée Elise Goldsberry on "Broadway Profiles" Before it airs nationwide, we're offering a look at the newest episode of Broadway Profiles. Hosted by Emmy-winning anchor Tamsen Fadal and powered by Broadway.com, this installment will air in New York City on May 23 at 6:30PM ET on WPIX. Be on the lookout for Broadway Profiles with Tamsen Fadal, the only nationally syndicated weekly theater news program, on your local TV station.
EntertainmentDeadline

Tony-Winning Designer Clint Ramos On Broadway’s Return: Where Is The American Theater That Speaks To Everyone? – Guest Column

Editors note: Tony Award-winning costume designer Clint Ramos says he felt his “very selfhood slip away” when the industry he loves shut down in March 2020, and with two Tony nominations pending – he’s up for Best Costume Design/Play for The Rose Tattoo, and Best Scenic Design/Play for Slave Play – the designer, born and raised in Cebu, the Philippines, should be unreservedly delighted with the recent rush of planned Broadway openings. So why has he “been unable to muster a wholehearted sense of hope?” In a guest column for Deadline, Ramos, a lifelong advocate for an equitable landscape in theater and film, poses a series of questions to the industry, raising concerns that he says weigh heavily on the hearts of colleagues of color. “I am delighted at the notion of a return to the American theater,” Ramos writes. “But not as we left it. I want to return to a truly equitable American theater.”
EntertainmentPosted by
FOX26

The long-delayed Tony Awards finally have a date -- Sept. 26

NEW YORK (AP) - The long-delayed Tony Awards have been given a fall air date and a four-hour streaming canvas to celebrate the pandemic-shortened Broadway season that upended the theater world. Producers of the telecast announced Wednesday that the Tonys will be held Sept. 26 and will air on CBS...
MusicBroadway.com

Broadway's Biggest Night Is On! The 74th Annual Tony Awards Sets September Date

A date has been set for Broadway's biggest night! CBS and Tony Award Productions will celebrate the return of live theater on Broadway with a multi-platform event, The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! on September 26 beginning at 9PM ET on CBS. Many of the awards will be presented with a streaming presentation, but three awards—Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical—will be broadcast on the network. Other winners will be celebrated throughout the broadcast.
NFLonstageblog.com

It's time for the Tony Awards and CBS to part ways

Yesterday, it was announced that the Tony Awards would finally be presented before the beginning of 2022. On September 26th, the three major show awards(Best Musical, Best Play, Best Revival of a Play) would be announced during a special concert airing on CBS at 9 pm. However, the bulk of the awards would be handed out, in some fashion, on the network’s streaming service Paramount+. This will be the first time in decades that the entire awards ceremony won’t be aired in one single broadcast.
Entertainmentprimetimer.com

The Tonys will be a streaming-only ceremony on Paramount+ this year, followed by a two-hour CBS broadcast celebration of Broadway’s return

The long-awaited, pandemic-postponed 74th Annual Tony Awards will air as a two-hour streaming-only awards show on Sept. 26. The broadcast portion of the four-hour Broadway themed evening will include the live presentation of only three Tony Awards: Best Play, Best Revival of a Play and Best Musical. But the other winners will be celebrated throughout the CBS broadcast.
Performing Artsmymixfm.com

Tony Awards set for September after coronavirus delays

(Reuters) -The Tony Awards for Broadway theater that were delayed for more than a year by the coronavirus pandemic will take place on Sept. 26, The Broadway League, which organizes the event, said in a statement on Wednesday. The awards, which celebrate the best plays and musicals on Broadway, will...
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Tony Awards 2021 will stream ceremony on Paramount Plus

The brightest Broadway stars of the 2019-2020 theater season with a shortened pandemic will finally be convened at a postponed Tony Awards ceremony that is far from tradition. When the Broadway League and American Theater Wing award the 74th Annual Awards on September 26, almost all 25 categories, including acting, writing and director, will be announced exclusively on the streaming service Paramount +.
Theater & Danceculturalweekly.com

Broadway’s Post-Quarantine Season

With COVID infections dropping and vaccinations reaching higher levels, the New York theater is poised to reopen after a year and a half of lockdown. Both Governor Cuomo and Mayor DeBlasio have touted that the city will be open for business this summer and Broadway has followed suit. It started with a trickle of press releases but now the floodgates have opened with multiple shows announcing their return starting on Sept. 2 with Hadestown. Then on Sept. 14, the three biggest money-makers–Hamilton, Lion King and Wicked–and longest running American show in Broadway history–Chicago–are opening their doors.
Moviesfilmdaily.co

Why are the Tony Awards getting pushed to Paramount+?

In the latest step toward something somewhat resembling normalcy, Broadway is scheduled to reopen soon. And by soon, we mean September. That means it’s time for the Tony Awards to finally resurface and celebrate all the productions from the truncated 2020-2021 season! However, theater fans will notice the beloved awards ceremony is taking a slightly different approach to its broadcast this year.
Celebritiesdanielpluslauren.com

The Tony Awards returning post #COVID19 September 26 on @CBS @paramountplus ~ @TheTonyAwards #TonyAwards #broadway

This just in, The Tony Awards surprised us on Twitter today announcing the 74th annual Tony Awards will take place this Fall on Sunday, September 26, 2021, which will be a live multi-platform event on both CBS on TV, and streaming live on Paramount Plus, which after the broadcast, will feature an additional live one hour event called “Broadway’s Back” that celebrates Broadway’s best, and the bright future of Broadway returning following the COVID19 pandemic.
CelebritiesIdaho8.com

Tony Awards Fast Facts

Here’s a look at the Tony Awards which honor achievements on Broadway. September 26, 2021 – The 74th Annual Tony Awards are scheduled to take place. The ceremony was originally scheduled for June 7, 2020, but was postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. June 9, 2019 – The 73rd Annual...
Performing ArtsTicket News

Tony Awards Announce September 26 Event, Concert

With Broadway scheduled for its return to the stage in September, the Tony Awards are following suit. The Broadway League announced that the 74th Annual Tony Awards, which celebrate the performances of the COVID-halted 2019-2020 Broadway season, will take place on September 26 at 7 p.m. on Paramount+. Immediately following...
Theater & Dancearoundthetownchicago.com

Broadway is coming Back- “My Musical Theater Heroes” by Julia W. Rath

Editor note: Below, you will find an essay written by one of my writers, Julia W. Rath- enjoy the read!. Every generation has its heroes. In our era, the heroes of musical theater are the brave women who have become influential producers on Broadway. In so doing, they have taken considerable financial and personal risks in order to shepherd burgeoning musical productions and bring them to admiring audiences. Women today can be found as lead producers in such sensations as “Hadestown” (Mara Isaacs and Dale Franzen), “Oklahoma” (Eva Price), and “The Ferryman” (Sonia Friedman) and as major producers in hits like “Come from Away” (Sue Frost) and “Dear Evan Hanson” (Stacy Mindich). Previously an all-male domain, being a Broadway producer has always had its challenges: the biggest of which is the merging of commerce and art, namely, assembling that all-important creative team which embraces the vision for a multimillion dollar show and then raising the necessary funds from investors to make the dream happen.
Entertainmentreviewjournal.com

A Tony Award winner singing at Westgate SuperBook? Bet on it

We swept into Westgate SuperBook a bit after 10 p.m. Thursday night. Within minutes, a Tony Award-winning entertainer was singing Queen to a mix of sports bettors and karaoke fans. Yep, the English tenor Alfie Boe’s soaring vocals filled the fortress. He took the stage (or, rather, platform) in the...