With the revival of the Ford Bronco looming, enthusiasts have been chomping at the bits to hand over their hard-earned dollars to Ford to be part of the new Bronco club. Although there have been mixed reviews in the comment sections of the online boards, overall sales tend to hush the naysayers because it doesn’t really matter what they think. With that said, the looming chip shortage has caused backlogs of new cars and trucks, sparking a surge of outrageous prices for used cars, but what can you expect if you pre-ordered a Bronco?