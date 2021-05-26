Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; York RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Red Flag Warning for Central and Eastern Virginia, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Central and Eastern Virginia. * TIMING...From Noon through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...West to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.