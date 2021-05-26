Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Prince Edward by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Prince Edward A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY At 352 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pamplin City, or 9 miles northeast of Red House, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farmville, Longwood University, Hampden Sydney, Hampden Sydney College, Prospect, Kingsville, Tuggle, Elam, Reeds, Allens Mill and Worsham. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.

alerts.weather.gov
Amelia County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Amelia, Cumberland, Nottoway, Powhatan, Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:59:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 757-899-2415, posting to the NWS Wakefield Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSWAKEFIELDVA. Target Area: Amelia; Cumberland; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Cumberland County in central Virginia East central Prince Edward County in central Virginia Northwestern Nottoway County in south central Virginia Amelia County in central Virginia Powhatan County in central Virginia * Until 530 PM EDT. * At 459 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sunnyside to near Rice, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. * Severe thunderstorms will be near, Ballsville, Tobaccoville and Sunnyside around 505 PM EDT. Macon around 515 PM EDT. Powhatan and Jetersville around 520 PM EDT. Morven around 525 PM EDT. Amelia Courthouse, Chula and Scotts Fork around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Angola, Pilkinton, Winterham, Kingsville, Maplewood, Fine Creek Mills, Grays Siding, Fergusonville, Deatonville and Holly Hills. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Cumberland County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna, Goochland, Louisa, Powhatan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 16:46:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Goochland; Louisa; Powhatan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM EDT FOR LOUISA...CUMBERLAND...WESTERN GOOCHLAND...NORTHWESTERN POWHATAN AND FLUVANNA COUNTIES At 445 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Louisa to near Hadensville to near Cumberland, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. Additionally, Fluvanna County reported multiple trees down. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and powerlines. These severe storms will be near Louisa around 450 PM EDT. Mineral around 455 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these severe thunderstorms include Orchid, Three Square, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Whiteville, West View, Grays Siding, Wares Crossroads, Wilmington and Pemberton. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH
Amelia County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Amelia, Caroline, Chesterfield, City of Richmond, Cumberland by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amelia; Caroline; Chesterfield; City of Richmond; Cumberland; Essex; Fluvanna; Goochland; Hanover; Henrico; King William; King and Queen; Louisa; Lunenburg; Mecklenburg; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Richmond; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLOYD FLUVANNA FRANKLIN FREDERICK GOOCHLAND GREENE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA LUNENBURG MADISON MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY NELSON NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COVINGTON DANVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK MARTINSVILLE RADFORD RICHMOND ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER
Amelia County, VA

Red Flag Warning issued for Amelia, Brunswick, Caroline, Charles City, Chesapeake by NWS

Effective: 2021-04-30 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-04-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Amelia; Brunswick; Caroline; Charles City; Chesapeake; Cumberland; Dinwiddie; Eastern Chesterfield (Including Col. Heights); Eastern Essex; Eastern Hanover; Eastern Henrico; Eastern King William; Eastern King and Queen; Eastern Louisa; Fluvanna; Gloucester; Goochland; Greensville; Hampton, Poquoson; Isle of Wight; James City; Lancaster; Lunenburg; Mathews; Mecklenburg; Middlesex; New Kent; Newport News; Norfolk, Portsmouth; Nottoway; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince George; Richmond; Southampton; Suffolk; Surry; Sussex; Virginia Beach; Western Chesterfield; Western Essex; Western Hanover; Western Henrico (Including the City of Richmond); Western King William; Western King and Queen; Western Louisa; York RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING FOR MUCH OF CENTRAL AND EASTERN VIRGINIA The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a Red Flag Warning for Central and Eastern Virginia, which is in effect from noon today to 8 PM EDT this evening. The Fire Weather Watch is no longer in effect. * AFFECTED AREA...Central and Eastern Virginia. * TIMING...From Noon through 8 PM this evening. * WINDS...West to northwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...20 to 25 percent. * TEMPERATURES...In the 70s. * IMPACTS...Critical fire weather conditions are likely to develop today, especially from early afternoon through the early evening hours. All outdoor burning is discouraged.