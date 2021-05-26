Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Prince Edward by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Prince Edward A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT CENTRAL PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY At 352 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Pamplin City, or 9 miles northeast of Red House, moving east at 20 mph. Wind gusts in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Farmville, Longwood University, Hampden Sydney, Hampden Sydney College, Prospect, Kingsville, Tuggle, Elam, Reeds, Allens Mill and Worsham. If you see lightning or hear thunder, you are at risk! Take shelter indoors immediately. If you cannot find shelter in a building a vehicle provides safety from lightning. Strong wind gusts are possible with this storm. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects.alerts.weather.gov