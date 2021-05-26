Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 15:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin; Lancaster; Lebanon The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Lancaster County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Dauphin County in south central Pennsylvania Lebanon County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 351 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sand Hill to Royalton, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees, roofs, and siding. * Locations impacted include Lebanon, Hershey, Ephrata, Colonial Park, Elizabethtown, Lititz, Middletown, Palmyra, Linglestown, Manheim, Annville, Hummelstown, Cornwall, Akron, Myerstown, Paxtonia, Rutherford, Skyline View, Denver and Lawnton. This includes the following Interstates The Pennsylvania Turnpike from mile markers 248 to 292. Interstate 78 from mile markers 0 to 8. Interstate 81 from mile markers 71 to 90. HAIL...0.75IN WIND...60MPH