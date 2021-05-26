newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Democratic Governors Face Pressure From Republicans To End $300 Weekly Unemployment Benefits

By Sarah Hansen
Posted by 
Forbes
Forbes
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

With at least two dozen red states opting out of a federal unemployment supplement of $300 per week amid fears that the benefit is discouraging the jobless from returning to work, Republican lawmakers in two more states are pushing to end the payments even though their Democratic governors haven’t yet opted out.

www.forbes.com
View All 38 Commentsarrow_down
Forbes

Forbes

194K+
Followers
49K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

The world’s leading voice for entrepreneurial success and free enterprise.

 https://www.forbes.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Person
Thom Tillis
Person
Richard Burr
Person
Laura Kelly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Republican Lawmakers#State Benefits#Government#Democratic#The Kansas Senate#Wibw#Ksnt#Wuwm#The White House#Biden Administration#The Federal Reserve Bank#Republican Governors#Jobless Americans#Force States#Gov Cooper#Beneficiaries#Reporters#Sens Richard Burr#Demand
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Presidential panel on Capitol riot sought by Democratic lawmaker

WASHINGTON — A Democratic lawmaker called for a presidential commission to investigate the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol after Senate Republicans blocked legislation mandating the inquiry. The suggestion raised by Rep. Gerry Connolly’s would in effect take the matter out of Congress, bypassing Republican opposition. The GOP prevented...
Congress & CourtsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Senate Republicans block Jan. 6 commission to study Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans on Friday blocked an independent, bipartisan commission to study the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Eager to put the events of that day and former President Donald Trump’s role in it behind them, Republicans blasted the commission proposal as a partisan attempt by Democrats to keep both in the news during next year’s pivotal midterm elections.
Electionsfloridianpress.com

DeSantis: “Lockdowns” Turned Democrats into Republicans

This week, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) took part in a Republican Governors Association town hall on Fox News. After a surge of people has moved from states like New York to Florida, the Gov. DeSantis assessed that “lockdowns” have turned Democrats into Republicans. He also shared that those people are disregarding the “phony narratives” from the mainstream media regarding how the Sunshine State, and he also estimated that “they’re registering as Republicans overwhelmingly.”
PoliticsNew York Post

GOP governors say lockdowns in liberal states caused migration to red states

The drawn out and restrictive lockdowns in blue states have pushed many to move themselves and their families to red states, a group of GOP governors told Fox News. Speaking to host Sean Hannity at a town hall for Republican governors Wednesday night, the group of six leaders from Arizona, Florida, Iowa, New Hampshire, South Dakota and Tennessee said that each were seeing new residents flood their states to escape liberal policies that prevented re-openings.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Senate Republicans filibuster Jan. 6 commission

The Senate failed to reach the 60 votes necessary to advance a bill creating a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol riots, voting 54-35 as Republicans invoked the first legislative filibuster of the Biden presidency. Why it matters: Democrats argue the commission is urgently needed to investigate one...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Republican governors target Whitmer in new ad

The Republican Governors Association (RGA) is set to target Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a TV ad effort in the state, spending more than $500,000 ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. The ad, titled "Suzette's Testimonial," criticizes Whitmer for flying to Florida to visit her father during the coronavirus...
Public HealthPosted by
The Counter

GOP governors’ cutoff of Covid benefits hits hard in rural America

In at least 22 states, pandemic-related federal unemployment assistance is being retracted by Republican governors, who plan to end the aid as early as next week. After Lisa Wilkinson, 54, got laid off from her factory job in December 2019, she knew it would be difficult to replace it. She’s older and lives in rural Tennessee, where work is scarce.
Congress & CourtsMother Jones

Democratic Senators Who Support the Filibuster Beg Republicans Not to Filibuster

Let our journalists help you make sense of the noise: Subscribe to the Mother Jones Daily newsletter and get a recap of news that matters. On Tuesday, the two most centrist members of the Senate Democratic caucus, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, issued a rare joint statement. Lamenting the “horrific” events of January 6th—when a right-wing mob incited by then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol to stop the certification of the electoral college vote—Manchin and Sinema begged their Republican colleagues to join them in supporting a bill to create a bipartisan commission to investigate what happened. The measure passed the House last week with substantial Republican support, but it faces uncertain prospects in the Senate because of the existence of the filibuster, the Senate rule that allows a 41-vote minority to block non-budgetary legislation from coming to a vote. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has already announced his opposition.