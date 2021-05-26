Application Security That Puts Your Business And Customers First

What is one thing most difficult for entrepreneurs? It is not setting up the business, nor finding the perfect space. It is actually finding customers. Customers are the backbone of any business. Acquiring your first hundred customers is actually a task that could take as long as a few years to a few months. This is the time when a businessman does not even know who will buy their services. With such uncertainty, one just analyses what sticks. There are certain tactics that one should use to get those first 100. If you are wondering what are those tips that you can use. Keep on reading. Here are 15 actionable tactics which you can apply to get your first 100 customers.