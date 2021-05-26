Application Security That Puts Your Business And Customers First
A new – and surprising - way organizations can move fast, win business, and better secure their customers. Security - it’s undeniably important for every organization to implement. But the reality remains that many businesses today struggle to secure their data. That’s unsurprising considering that until now, implementing security tools or protocols meant sacrificing both development speed and operational agility. Many businesses decided to forgo security in favor of getting their applications on the market as quickly as possible, but those businesses paid the price. To the tune of almost 4 million dollars.www.forbes.com