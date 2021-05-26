newsbreak-logo
Addison County, VT

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Addison, Caledonia, Chittenden, Lamoille, Orange, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Addison; Caledonia; Chittenden; Lamoille; Orange; Washington The National Weather Service in Burlington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Lamoille County in northwestern Vermont Southwestern Caledonia County in northeastern Vermont Northwestern Orange County in central Vermont Central Addison County in central Vermont Southeastern Chittenden County in northwestern Vermont Washington County in central Vermont * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 352 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bristol, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. * Locations impacted include Barre, Middlebury, Montpelier, Vergennes, Calais, Plainfield, Orange, Waltham, Bristol, Waterbury Village, Websterville, Lincoln, East Montpelier, Waitsfield, Berlin, Fayston, New Haven, Worcester, Middlesex and Barre Town. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
