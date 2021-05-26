newsbreak-logo
Ellis County, KS

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov
Ellis, KS
Ellis County, KS
Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toulon, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Catherine around 1150 PM CDT. Emmeram around 1200 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.