Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-15 23:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EASTERN ELLIS COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT At 1136 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Toulon, moving north at 20 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. This strong thunderstorm will be near Catherine around 1150 PM CDT. Emmeram around 1200 AM CDT. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 100 AM CDT for central Kansas.