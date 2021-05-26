Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Ellis by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Ellis THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHEASTERN ELLIS COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 300 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm.alerts.weather.gov