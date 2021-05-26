newsbreak-logo
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dauphin by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:52:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Dauphin THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL DAUPHIN COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 400 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service State College PA.

alerts.weather.gov
