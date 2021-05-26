Tornado Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Hoisington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Susank. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75INalerts.weather.gov