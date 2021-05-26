newsbreak-logo
Barton County, KS

Tornado Warning issued for Barton, Russell by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:51:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Barton; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 330 PM CDT. * At 250 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 7 miles northeast of Hoisington, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Susank. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.75IN

alerts.weather.gov
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Barton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 18:18:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN BARTON COUNTY At 618 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hoisington, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend and Great Bend Airport. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-16 17:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may produce ponding of water on roadways. Listen for later statements or possible flood warnings...should the risk for minor low-land flooding become more imminent. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Russell The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a * Significant Weather Advisory for Western Ellsworth County in central Kansas Russell County in central Kansas Northeastern Barton County in central Kansas * Until 515 PM CDT. * At 446 PM CDT...National Weather Service Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms with locally heavy rainfall along a line extending from 6 miles north of Russell to 8 miles northwest of Holyrood. These storms were nearly stationary. * Hail up to the size of dimes...and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. * Locations impacted include Russell, Wilson, Claflin, Holyrood, Dorrance, Bunker Hill, Wilson State Park, Wilson Lake, Russell Airport and Odin.
Kansas StatePosted by
JC Post

Residents clean up from weekend flooding in NW Kansas

OSBORNE COUNTY— Heavy weekend rain up to 8 inches in some areas caused flooding in small towns along the Paradise Creek in portions of Osborne, Rooks and Russell County. In the Osborne County community of Natoma, there is no school Monday but the elementary school will be open for kids that need a place to go while parents are cleaning things up, acccording to USD 399. to A few teachers and some high school girls will be there to help with activities for the kids.
Allen County, KSweather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Allen, Barton, Butler, Chase, Chautauqua, Cowley, Elk by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-09 03:22:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-09 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Allen; Barton; Butler; Chase; Chautauqua; Cowley; Elk; Ellsworth; Greenwood; Harper; Harvey; Kingman; Labette; Lincoln; Marion; McPherson; Montgomery; Neosho; Reno; Rice; Russell; Saline; Sedgwick; Sumner; Wilson; Woodson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Central, South-Central, and Southeast Kansas. * WHEN...Through about 10 AM this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Barton County, KSweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Barton, Ellsworth, Lincoln, Rice, Russell by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-02 23:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-03 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Barton; Ellsworth; Lincoln; Rice; Russell A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT FOR RICE...LINCOLN...ELLSWORTH...RUSSELL AND BARTON COUNTIES At 1115 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Lucas to 5 miles east of Wilson to Bushton to near Ellinwood, moving east to southeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Bend, Russell, Lyons, Ellsworth, Hoisington, Sterling, Ellinwood, Wilson, Claflin, Kanopolis, Lincoln, Little River, Chase, Holyrood, Lucas, Gorham, Bushton, Sylvan Grove, Geneseo and Pawnee Rock. This storm has a history of producing damaging winds. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH