Phoenix, AZ

One dead, four injured in two-vehicle Phoenix crash

PHX Sun-Times
PHX Sun-Times
 3 days ago

(Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

(PHOENIX) One man died Tuesday night and four more were injured after a two-vehicle crash in Phoenix on Tuesday evening, The Arizona Republic reported.

The Phoenix Police Department said the crash happened when a pickup truck was driving east on Cactus Road and tried to turn left onto 43rd Avenue.

Police claim the pickup truck failed to yield to another truck driving east as the driver turned left.

The driver of the westbound truck was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. He was identified as 59-year-old Robert Mullen.

All four people in the truck heading east did not suffer serious injuries, per authorities.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but Phoenix police said impairment was not a factor.

Stay up to date and connected with what's happening in the Valley of the Sun. The Phoenix Sun-Times offers the latest in breaking news, politics sports and culture.

