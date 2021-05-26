What are the most anticipated movies this summer as blockbusters return to theaters?
Moviegoers are expected to return to theaters in waves this summer, as a flurry of new movies will hit the big screen. Many of the movies were originally scheduled to come out in 2020 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters across the country. As the U.S. continues to show signs in 2021 of recovering from the pandemic, theaters have reopened with some blockbuster flicks soon to be released.www.kentucky.com