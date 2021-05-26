What are the most anticipated movies this summer as blockbusters return to theaters?

Clearly, someone at Disney piped up in a meeting with “What if The African Queen except with more punching and digital creatures?” And lo, did it come to pass:. On the one hand, ew. On the other hand, it’s not even worth getting upset over a mega-corporation strip-mining its own IP anymore. You may as well get mad at the weather, for all the good it’ll do. Besides, we can’t really claim any sort of superiority here. We routinely gush over superhero movies and just gave Disney’s current strip-mining project Cruella a pretty decent review. We can’t really blame Disney for wanting to launch another franchise based off an amusement park ride, since those pirate movies earned them a billion dollars.