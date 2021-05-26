newsbreak-logo
Howard University renames College of Fine Arts after alum, actor Chadwick Boseman

By Keith L. Alexander
Houston Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoward University is renaming its College of Fine Arts after one of its most acclaimed alums: actor Chadwick Boseman. On Wednesday, Howard renamed its performing and visual arts school after the "Black Panther" star, who earned an Academy Award nomination for his role in last year's "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom." Boseman, who graduated from Howard in 2000 with a bachelor of arts degree in directing, died in August at the age of 43 from colon cancer.

