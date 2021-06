Joe Biden is facing some pushback following reports that his new budget won’t include the student loan debt forgiveness he built part of his campaign for the presidency on. Pledges Biden made during his campaign, which including health care reforms, raising the estate tax and forgiving significant amounts of student debt, are all expected to be left out of his upcoming budget plan, The Washington Post reported Friday. The news comes one day after an interview with Biden by New York Times opinion writer David Brooks was published where he seemed to be further at odds with the Progressive Wing of his party when it came to the idea of student debt forgiveness.