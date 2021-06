Invesco Launches 2 “Zero Fee” ETFs As Sponsors Compete To Offer Cheapest Funds. Prices are rising on all types of goods and services across the US. Yet even with retail market participation at all-time highs, fee competition among asset managers and ETF sponsors – which has always been particularly fierce – is heating up once again. The biggest ETF providers like BlackRock and State Street already charge fractions of a penny on the dollar for some of the most popular ETFs (which enjoy AUMs in the hundreds of billions of dollars), so how much lower can the bar go?