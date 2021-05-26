Cancel
San Jose, CA

How Did The Proxim (PRXM) Stock Skyrocket In The Last Session, Jumping 62%?

By ST Staff
stockstelegraph.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Tuesday’s session, Proxim Wireless Corp (OTCPk: PRXM) closed at $2.8900, up 62.36 percent. Its price range has been $2.89 throughout the day. Last month, Proxim stock surged by over 45.23 percent; with average monthly volume of over 795 shares. In the past 12 months, PRXM stock has gained over...

stockstelegraph.com
San Jose, CA
San Jose, CA
