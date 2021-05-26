Cancel
Lauzon Returns as B's Get Back to Practice

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON - After two days away from the rink, the Bruins returned to practice on Wednesday morning at Warrior Ice Arena and they looked a tad healthier than they did at the end of their first-round series against the Capitals. Jeremy Lauzon, donning a maroon non-contact jersey, was back on...

NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
Ice Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Islanders
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' Dmitry Orlov: Plays nearly 10 power-play minutes

Orlov dished out three helpers -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Rangers. Orlov spent a hefty 9:35 on the power play in a game full of fireworks following the Tom Wilson incident last game. The Russian blueliner made the most out of all that man-advantage time with just his second power-play point of the season, continuing his strong production down the stretch. Orlov has 11 points in his last 12 games.
NHLNHL

Nick Ritchie Receives NESN's Seventh Player Award

BOSTON - NESN announced today that Bruins forward Nick Ritchie has been named the winner of NESN's 7th Player Award. Ritchie was selected by a fan vote on NESN.com. NESN's 7th Player Award is an annual award presented to the Bruin who exceeded the expectations of Bruins fans during the season. A feature highlighting Ritchie's accomplishments, hosted by NESN's play-by-play announcer Jack Edwards, will air during NESN's intermission coverage of today's matchup against the Rangers.
NHLPosted by
Boston

What we learned as the Bruins clinched another playoff berth

The Bruins encountered several road bumps during the 2021 campaign. But they smoothed things out on their way to clinching another playoff berth Monday night against the Devils. Scott Wedgewood (39 saves) once again stood tall in net against the Bruins. But Bruce Cassidy’s squad kept at it with their...
NHLNHL

Bruins Clinch Postseason Berth with Win Over Devils

NEWARK - The Bruins entered the 2020-21 campaign with some question marks. In addition to some on-ice changes - chief among them, blue line stalwarts Zdeno Chara and Torey Krug departing via free agency - a global pandemic also brought with it plenty of uncertainty, as doubts arose about whether or not a season could even be completed.
NHLBoston Globe

Which Bruins would make good media personalities post-career?

The National Hockey League recently signed separate television deals with ESPN and Turner Sports. The contract begins next season and runs through the end of the 2027-28 campaign. Instead of opting for one majority package as they did with NBC since the 2005-06 season, the NHL gains one extra outlet,...
NHLBoston Herald

Bruins Notebook: Center Sean Kuraly finds niche on third line

Bruins center Sean Kuraly has introduced an element of secondary scoring and a host of intangibles with his upgrade to the third line. Kuraly had a productive game summary in between Charlie Coyle and Nick Ritchie during Monday night’s 3-0 victory over the New Jersey Devils at the Prudential Center. With the win, the Bruins clinched the final playoff slot in the East Division and moved into third place.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Kevan Miller Reacts To Being Nominated For Bill Masterson Trophy

Kevan Miller, once again, has been nominated for the 2021 Bill Masterson Trophy. The Boston Bruins defenseman also was nominated last year. The award is given to the given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Miller returned to the ice this...
NHLPosted by
FanSided

Bruins Potential Postseason Defense?

When the Boston Bruins beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, Monday night, they officially punched the fourth and final postseason berth in East Division. With four regular-season games remaining, it will be interesting to see how Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy plays the remaining games in terms of rest for some of his veteran players.
NHLNHL

Boston Bruins Announce 2020-21 Season Awards

BOSTON -The Bruins announced today, May 6, the recipients of the 2020-21 season awards. Brad Marchand has been named the recipient of the Eddie Shore Award, given to the player who shows exceptional hustle and determination, chosen by the "Gallery Gods". Marchand has also been named the winner of the Elizabeth Dufresne Trophy, awarded to the player exemplifying outstanding performance as determined by the Boston Chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association. Charlie Coyle has been selected for the John P. Bucyk Award for providing exceptional off-ice charitable contributions, chosen by John Bucyk. Finally, Marchand (First Star), Patrice Bergeron (Second Star) and Craig Smith (Third Star) were named the Bruins Three Stars, as selected by 98.5 The Sports Hub, for being top performers at home games over the course of a season.
NHLCBS Sports

Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Remains sidelined

Lauzon (hand) won't be available for Wednesday's Game 3 versus Washington, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports. Lauzon will miss a second straight contest with his hand injury. The 24-year-old blueliner will be reevaluated ahead of Friday's Game 4 versus the Capitals.
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruce Cassidy Names Six Defensemen Bruins Probably Will Use In Playoffs

The Boston Bruins have had at least one defenseman injured pretty much every game this season. And if you take John Moore out of the equation, the B’s are shaping up to be totally healthy at the blue line in time for the postseason — barring something happening the last week of the season.
NHL985thesportshub.com

Bruins look playoff ready across the board

Bruce Cassidy summed it up better than anybody could when asked how Thursday’s 4-0 win over the Rangers continued to prepare his team for the playoffs. “No one got hurt, so that’s one thing,” Cassidy remarked. “You’ve got to take care of business and play to your strengths [and] I thought we did that.”
NHLfox8tv.com

Pens / Islanders

Kyle Palmieri’s second goal of the game 16:30 into overtime lifted the New York Islanders to a 4-3 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series. Palmieri collected a pass from Jean-Gabriel Pageau near the goal line and lifted it over Tristan Jarry and into the...
NHLPosted by
NESN

Bruins Notes: Boston Perplexed By Sloppy Third Period Vs. Rangers

The Boston Bruins have been a pretty solid defensive team this season. But they’re going to want to dissect the final 20 minutes of Saturday’s game and then promptly incinerating the tape. One breakdown and bad move after another ultimately felled Boston, as it fell 5-4 to the Rangers at...
NHLNHL

Bruins Grab a Point with Overtime Loss to Devils

NEWARK - Patrice Bergeron, Taylor Hall, and Sean Kuraly scored but the Bruins squandered two third-period leads and fell to the New Jersey Devils, 4-3, in overtime on Tuesday night at Prudential Center. Yegor Sharangovich tied the game for the Devils with 7:19 remaining, before Pavel Zacha ended it on a delayed penalty at 2:43 of the extra session.
NHLPosted by
Boston

Three takeaways as the Bruins cruise past the mentally drained Rangers

The New York Rangers arrived to TD Garden following a chaotic 72 hours full of controversy. Their run-ins with Tom Wilson and the NHL Player Safety Department drew headlines around hockey circles. In the midst of their public statement expressing disgust toward George Parros, the Rangers parted ways with team President John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton — a former assistant GM with the Bruins — with the postseason out of the question.