Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ephrata, WA

Major Bust Near Ephrata Nets Drugs, Guns Cash and More

By John McKay
Posted by 
97 Rock
97 Rock
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A 49-year-old man is in the Grant County Jail facing a wide variety of charges after a Grant County Sheriff's Office raid Tuesday. An Ephrata man apparently was trying his hand at Breaking Bad. Eric Carlin Craig was arrested when deputies served warrants at a home just north of Ephrata,...

97rockonline.com
97 Rock

97 Rock

Pasco WA
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97 Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Ephrata, WA
Crime & Safety
City
Ephrata, WA
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
Grant County, WA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Methamphetamine#Heroin#Drug Possession#Cocaine#Firearms Possession#Ephrata Nets#Cash#Drug Purposes#Marijuana#Unlawful Possession#Ammunition#Warrants#County Jail#Controlled Substance#Criminal Conspiracy#County Sheriff#Deputy Investigators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Moses Lake, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Feds Bust Grant County Woman With Drugs, Shotgun, More

The Moses Lake Police Department has revealed that over the weekend, a major bust was made involving a suspect, and even some firearms. Customs and Border Patrol, Homeland Security and the Moses Lake Street Crimes Unit arrested 38-year-old Selena Flores as part of a major investigation. Police didn't say how...
Yakima, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Two Suspects Arrested in Yakima Drive-By Shooting

The Pacific Northwest Violent Offenders Task Force arrested 19-year-old Jose Angel Ortega. Police believe Ortega was the shooter in the drive-by shooting on Sunday near 24th Avenue and Chestnut Avenue. The shooting paralyzed 35-year old Jonathan Spear. Spear was working in his yard when Ortega allegedly opened fire. One of...
Oregon StatePosted by
97 Rock

OR State Police Arrest Yakima Man With 87 Pounds of DRUGS

A Yakima man was pulled over Saturday morning, just past midnight for a routine traffic stop. It seems the man was speeding near milepost 287 on U.S. Highway 97. As the Oregon State Trooper was conducting the stop, he witnessed signs of criminal behavior from the driver in the pulled-over SUV.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

More on Baffling Blind Man Crash into Safeway in Kennewick

A few more images of the bizarre 'crash' into the Kennewick Safeway from Tuesday have been released by Kennewick Police, and a few more details. Around 8AM, Officers responded to the Safeway store on Kennewick Ave. and found this GMC Suburban up against one of the pillars at the front of the store.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Pasco Police Finally Catch Retail Thief After Several Attempts

Pasco Police proving again that crime doesn't pay as they finally nabbed a suspect that's been on the loose for a while. The crimes centered on several thefts that included power equipment from Lowes and other big-box retailers. Pasco and Kennewick Police both had been searching for the suspect since they originally posted on April 26th.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

ID Fraud Suspects Turn 1 Victim Into Theft ‘Ring’

This serves as an example as to why authorities say never store anything of value in your vehicle, especially credit or debit cards. Kennewick Police didn't say when the theft occurred, but report a victim recently had their car prowled, and several credit cards were stolen. Apparently, before they could...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Kennewick Car Prowler Swipes Firearm From Vehicle

Kennewick Police are searching for a suspect involved in vehicle theft over the weekend. According to reports, Kennewick Police are looking for a suspect that stole a KIA Sorrento and a firearm during the night. KPD posted the details on their Facebook page and is looking for the suspect. Here...
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Pasco Police in Search of “Skinny” ATM Armed Robber

Pasco Police and K9-Brit are on the hunt for an armed robber who hit up the HAPO Drive-Through Saturday night near the Red Lion Hotel on North 20th Avenue. It was definitely a scary situation for a family at a local ATM cash machine. The male victim reports he was...
Benton City, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Area Arson Suspect Burned Down Home of Ex-Girlfriend

When the story first broke, and there was a $1,000 reward for the suspect's capture, we figured there was more to it than 'just' an arson. A look at court documents reveals a troubled past for 37-year-old Todd James Gaines of Burbank, one involving a restraining order for him slashing the tires of a woman's car.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

She Should be Easy to Spot–Missing Horse Sought in Pasco

Franklin County Deputies, as well as other law enforcement officials, continue to keep their eyes open for this beautiful horse. According to the Sheriff's Department, this three-year-old Arabian Quarter horse, who goes by the name of Chocolate, freed herself from her corral in the Clark Addition area of Pasco. Clark...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Kennewick Hit and Run Driver Plows Into Railroad Crossing

Kennewick Police are searching for a driver of a hit-and-run collision right at the railroad crossing of Edison and Metaline over the weekend. The collision has KPD looking for a driver who fled the scene of the accident. In a Facebook posting from the Kennewick Police Department, here is what happened:
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Kennewick High School Fight Escalates With Stabbing

A Kennewick teen is under arrest after a fight in the Kennewick High School parking lot that resulted in one teen being stabbed. In a press release from the Kennewick Police Department, Officers were called in to investigate a stabbing that had taken place at Kennewick High School. According to...
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Kennewick DUI Speeder Clocked at 60-Plus in 35MPH Zone

A 34-year-old man is in even more hot water after slipping out of his handcuffs following a DUI arrest in Kennewick Tuesday night. Jacob Zorich of Kennewick was pulled over by an officer who observed him driving on Canal Drive near North Perry Street at speeds near or just above 60MPH around 11:15PM. The Officer was able to stop him near Canal and Ely, which is been the area where several DUI speeders have been clocked and apprehended over the last few months.
Pasco, WAPosted by
97 Rock

Okay, Who Made the King City Truck Stop Area Bomb Threat?

It was at least 104 degrees in the Mid-Columbia yesterday, and some dingleberry thought it might be a nice day for a bomb threat. About 8 o'clock in the morning on Tuesday (6/1), Pasco Police responded to the King City Truck Stop area, where there was a bomb threat at a construction business. Who done it? Disgruntled worker? Somebody who dislikes construction? What's the reason for a friggen bomb threat at a construction company? Well, the manager of that business did the right thing and took no chances. He made sure all of his employees were evacuated and moved to safety. Hanford Patrol showed up with a bomb-sniffing dog and the ATF and FBI were standing by with assistance if needed. The roads in the area were closed and the good guys took control of the situation.
Kennewick, WAPosted by
97 Rock

KPD Seeking 7-11 Robbery Suspect, Fled on Foot (VIDEO)

Kennewick Police have released some of a video from an incident last Thursday at the 7-11 on Clearwater Ave. This male suspect entered the store around 1:48AM in the morning, apparently demanded money, then left. Police did not mention specifically if the suspect displayed any weapon. The suspect then fled...