X-Men: The Last Stand Turns 15 – Where The X-Franchise First Went Wrong

As a man who’s spent the majority of his career keeping his body absolutely ripped to shit to play a comic book character, you’d think Hugh Jackman would be kind of over it by now—like, go have some pizzas and explore the concept of “binge-watching,” sir you are free now. But the fact that Jackman has dedicated so much of his time and energy to razzing Ryan Reynolds about appearing in a Deadpool sequel just goes to show how much he genuinely loves playing Wolverine, we guess. And it is kind of funny to watch this accomplished actor-man behave so thirstily, even if his desperation/commitment to the bit has driven him right into the arms of a cop.