X-Men: The Last Stand Turns 15 – Where The X-Franchise First Went Wrong
Ricky Church revisits X-Men: The Last Stand on its 15th anniversary…. Superhero films may be all the rage now, but in the early 2000s they were rarely in development with only two or maybe three produced a year compared to the several we have now. In those early years of of the superhero genre, one franchise which both comic book fans and the general audience loved was Fox’s X-Men. The first two films, directed by Bryan Singer and starring Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Halle Berry, Famke Janssen and James Marsden as the X-Men, were blockbuster successes and are still considered some of the best superhero films made 20 years later.www.flickeringmyth.com