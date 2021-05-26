newsbreak-logo
Gloucester, MA

Cape Ann Artisans Hold 38th Annual Spring Tour June 5-6

By Northshore Magazine
nshoremag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Cape Ann Artisans will once again be opening their studios to the public for the 38th Annual Spring Tour Saturday and Sunday, June 5 and 6. The tour is self-guided and includes 14 unique studios and 15 artisans covering a wide range of media: ceramic arts, painting, jewelry, mixed media, quilting, mosaics, weaving, and more.

