Meigs County, OH

Memorial Day events planned

By Pomeroy Daily Sentinel
The Daily Sentinel
 5 days ago

OHIO VALLEY — Events are planned in Meigs and Gallia Counties on Monday in observance of Memorial Day. Congressional Medal of Honor recipient, Hershel “Woody” Williams will be the keynote speaker at this year’s Memorial Day ceremony at Gallipolis City Park. A member of “the Greatest Generation” who has a...

