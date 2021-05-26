Memorial Day events planned

RACINE — The Southern Local Board of Education approved a list of graduates for the Class of 2021 and numerous personnel items during the recent board of education meeting. Seniors of the Class of 2021 approved for graduation were as follows: Christopher Chase Bailey, Stephanie Lilliana Rayne Black, Gracie Nicole Boso, Claire Olivia Bradbury, Corbyn Lee Clark, Jaden Lacy Connolly, Shayna Lee Connolly, Stacey Nicole Crouso, Tyler Bryant Day, Arrow Fisk Drummer, Kylie Danielle Gheen, James Matthew Hall, Jordan Lee Hardwick, Natalie Shea Harris, Natalie Lacy Harrison, Alivia Michele Heldreth, Brady Alexander Gregory Huffman, Ethan David Johnson, Jayden Hunter Johnson, Tanner Matthew Michael Lane, Ryan Thomas Laudermilt, Emira Jean McCoy, Kristin Lorraine McKay, Jacob Alan Milliron, Jacob Alan Monn, Ethan Dylan Mullen, Paxton Pryce Neutzling, Abigail Marie Northup, Jaxon Ryan James Ohlinger, Alysen MacKenzie Reitmire, Austin Lee Boyd Rice, Skyler Austin Cole Richards, Kylee Ann Rife, Abigail Leigh Rizer, Kyler Richard Rogers, Bradley Alexander Roush, Kyeger Blaze Roush, Caelin Rilee Seth, David Gregory Shaver, Norman Grant Smith, Joshua Phillip Stansberry, Lance Andrew Stewart, Mallory Shania Stover, and Gracelyn MaKayla Taylor.