South Carolina man's dream inspires purchase of $300,000 lottery ticket

May 26 (UPI) -- A South Carolina man said a dream about winning the lottery inspired him to buy the ticket that earned him a $300,000 jackpot.

The North Charleston man, whose name was not released, told South Carolina Education Lottery officials a dream about winning the lottery made him feel like he should buy a ticket.

"I was feeling lucky that day," the man recalled.

The player stopped at Rania Mart LLC in North Charleston and selected a $10 Money Maker scratch-off ticket.

The man scratched the ticket off in his car and revealed a $300,000 prize.

"I got lucky," he said. "This is life changing."

The winner said he decided to take the rest of the day off from work and drove directly to Charleston to claim his prize.