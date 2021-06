Since its launch a year ago, VALORANT has maintained its strong performance with legions of fans playing the game. Riot Games’ FPS Shooter has become a global sensation, with millions viewing the Finals of the recently-concluded VCT Masters. They’ve also just finished celebrating the game’s 1-year anniversary, in which fans got a lot of cool in-game freebies. But the celebration doesn’t end there. In fact, VALORANT esports is just starting. Aside from dominating the PC FPS landscape over the past year, Riot Games is now looking for more room to grow into. Enter VALORANT Mobile.