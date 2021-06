DUBLIN, Ireland and TREVOSE, Pa., June 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strongbridge Biopharma plc, (Nasdaq: SBBP), a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with significant unmet needs, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued U.S. Patent No. 11,020,393 entitled, "Methods of Treating Disease with Levoketoconazole" which covers a method of treating Cushing's syndrome patients with RECORLEV ® (levoketoconazole) who also take metformin for Type 2 diabetes. The term of the U.S. patent will expire on March 2, 2040.