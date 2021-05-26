Cancel
Health

Republican lawmakers send letter urging Gov. Brown to drop 'vaccine passport' policy

By Jamie Parfitt
KDRV
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ore. — Republicans in the Oregon House of Representatives have signed onto a letter urging Governor Kate Brown to drop the state's "vaccine passport" policy, saying that the state should be aligned with mask guidance in Washington and California. "Unlike Washington and California, Oregon’s response to the announcement from...

www.kdrv.com
