Back At You Announces "Financial BAY": A New Robust Back-Office Solution For Real Estate Brokerages

MIAMI (PRWEB) May 26, 2021. The nonprofit Global Wellness Institute (GWI), the leading research and educational resource for the global wellness industry, welcomes a new Initiative to its fold: Wellness Communities & Real Estate. Joining 30+ industry-specific collaborative groups hosted by GWI to further the international conversation about wellness in its many and varied forms, this Initiative serves to further the insights found in GWI’s 2018 landmark “Build Well to Live Well” research, the first-ever in-depth study on the booming wellness communities and real estate sector. That research valued the market at $134 billion in 2017 and predicted 6% YOY growth through 2022 ($180 billion), a number that researchers anticipate will be higher thanks to the new laser-focus on health and wellness in every aspect of our post-pandemic lives.