Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Construction

Record Lumber Prices Cause 'Sticker Shock,' Slow Some Multifamily Development Plans And Accelerate Others

By Matthew Rothstein, Bisnow East Coast
Posted by 
Bisnow
Bisnow
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Multifamily developers are still figuring out how to adjust plans to account for record prices for construction materials, especially lumber. Though lumber prices have dropped from their record of $1,686 per thousand board feet on May 7 to $1,306 on May 19, the lower price still reflects a more than 260% increase from late last year, according to a CBRE report released on Monday. Though some developers have responded by using other materials, steel — the most common alternative — has also tripled in price since last year.

www.bisnow.com
Bisnow

Bisnow

New York City, NY
283
Followers
2K+
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

Bisnow informs, connects and advances the commercial real estate community to do more business.

 https://www.bisnow.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Materials#Residential Construction#Fuel Prices#Residential Development#Supply And Demand#Real Estate Prices#The Wall Street Journal#Wsj#Costar Group#Dodge Data Analytics#Lumber Prices#Multifamily Projects#Multifamily Developers#Record Prices#Development Plans#Construction Costs#Retail Sectors#Material Costs#Unprecedented Demand#Cbre Reports
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Construction
Related
Chicago, ILPosted by
Bisnow

Industrial Users Blow Past Another Record, And 2021 May Be The Biggest Year Ever

Eye-popping levels of activity in the industrial sector have become the norm over the past year, and Q1 2021 was no different. Chicago-area users of the largest Class-A warehouses and distribution absorbed more than 8.2M SF in the first three months of the year, almost as much as seen during all of 2018, according to Colliers International. The firm tracks activity in these big-boxes, precast construction facilities of more than 200K SF and 28-foot clear height ceilings or higher.
Real Estaterejournals.com

Report: Optimism improves dramatically for CRE, thanks to industrial boom

Professionals in the world of commercial real estate are finally letting out a sigh of relief after months of uncertainty and economic turmoil. However, not all asset classes fared as well as industrial during the pandemic, and it’s likely that interest from professionals in the CRE world will continue to shift towards the segments that have performed well.
Real Estatelbmjournal.com

How lumber prices hurt housing affordability

Skyrocketing lumber prices and supply-chain challenges continue to slow home construction, even amid higher demand. Both new home sales and existing home sales have cooled as prospective buyers are priced out of the market, the National Association of Home Builders reports. As appraisals struggle to reflect these ever-rising costs, home...
Real Estatempamag.com

How did multifamily investment market fare in Q1?

Growing net operating incomes (NOI) and low-interest rates boosted the investment conditions for multifamily properties in the first quarter of 2021, according to Freddie Mac. Freddie Mac’s Multifamily Apartment Investment Market Index (AIMI) held steady in Q1, dipping 0.1% as mortgage rates dropped by six basis points. The index increased in 13 metros while 11 markets posted quarterly contraction.
IndustryHouston Chronicle

Phantom Screens' Chief Supply Chain Officer to Serve as Panel Expert for NAHB's Supply Chain Webinar Series

Stephen Hemphill will discuss the state of the residential construction supply chain with industry experts. Phantom Screens, North America’s leading provider of retractable screens, is pleased to announce Stephen Hemphill’s participation in the upcoming NAHB (National Association of Home Builders) Supply Chain Webinar Series on June 8, 2021 at 2:00pm Eastern. Hemphill, Phantom Screens’ CSCO, will be one of the experts joining the panel to share suppliers’ perspectives on the state of the residential construction supply chain.
EconomyGlobeSt.com

Multifamily Developers Come Up Against Worsening Labor Shortage

Labor shortages are crimping multifamily builders, Chris Bruen, director of Research at the National Multifamily Housing Council, said in a post late last week. “In the latest round of NMHC’s construction survey—which took place from May 17 to June 1, 2021—nearly half (47%) of respondents said they were impacted by the availability of labor,” Bruen noted.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

Black Creek To Buy 48-Building Prologis Portfolio For $920M

Black Creek Industrial REIT IV Inc. has agreed to buy 48 industrial buildings totaling 8.3M SF from Prologis Targeted U.S. Logistics Fund LP for $902M. The portfolio, dubbed the Key Logistics Portfolio, sits on 480.7 acres across 13 geographic markets and is 96.4% occupied by 83 tenants. The portfolio has a weighted-average remaining lease term of 3.4 years.
New York City, NYPosted by
Bisnow

Suburban Multifamily Is In For A Hot Summer, But Its Long-Term Future Is Less Clear

An influx of demand for housing has driven leasing volume and investment dollars up in New York City's northern suburbs. Doubtful that the boom will continue to this extent in the future, Westchester and Fairfield County apartment developers are currently feeling the heat of a suburban rental roar with hopes that at least some of the demand will stick around for good even after summer ends.
Las Vegas, NVirei.com

Watt Cos. develops and sells multifamily residential community in Las Vegas

Watt Cos. has sold Tuscan Highlands, newly constructed class A multifamily residential community in Las Vegas, to Keller Investment Properties for $115 million. Watt acquired the site in 2015 and began ground-up construction on the more than 15-acre property in 2018. The property, which was completed in late 2020, is located in the Southern Highlands master-planned community in the foothills of Las Vegas.
Real Estatewevv.com

Skyrocketing Lumber Prices Could Level Off by Fall

The dramatic surge in lumber prices is making the dream of homeownership harder to achieve for many Americans. A big increase in home renovations during the pandemic drove up demand, and sawmills have had trouble keeping up. They say logistical issues like staffing and delivery are making it hard to...
Industryetftrends.com

Will Rising Lumber Prices Translate to Homebuilder Strength?

Lumber prices are rising, which could push housing prices higher and strengthen the Direxion Daily Homebuilders and Supplies Bull 3X Shares (NAIL). As the global economy continues to re-open, the demand for housing continues to remain elevated. However, low supply has been pushing prices higher, and now, the cost of materials like lumber is rising as well.
Industrytribuneledgernews.com

Sticker shock: Lumber prices up by more than 350 percent

Jun. 4—If you've looked at new houses, or shopped for wood to build a deck, tree house or new room, you know about the dramatic increase in lumber prices this summer. Local builder George Amedore, president of Amedore Homes, said one 8-foot-long 2-by-4 — the kind of lumber used to frame of a house — cost $2.78 on June 1, 2020. Today, that same piece is $10. Costs are up across the board, from concrete to PVC materials, wiring and appliances — but lumber has seen more than a 350 percent increase over the past year. It adds up to an average $36,000 increase to build a typical single-family house. Amedore, who builds condos, town houses and single-family houses, said it has forced him to add $25,000 to $65,000 to the price of a new home.
Real Estateyieldpro.com

CoStar reports rising multifamily property prices

A recent report from CoStar indicates that multifamily property prices are maintaining steady growth on a year-over-year basis. The CoStar report focuses on a relative measure of property prices called the CoStar Commercial Repeat Sales Index (CCRSI). The index is computed based on the resale of properties whose earlier sales prices and sales dates are known. The index represents the relative change in the price of property over time rather than its absolute price.
Real Estatewbrz.com

Lumber prices are hitting record-breaking highs

Lumber is the main material used to build most homes, and prices have soared to historic highs. Construction on a new home has reached an average of about 36,000 dollars more than last year just because of lumber costs according to estimates from the National Association of Home Builders. Local...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
Bisnow

Southeast Multifamily Developer Jumping Into Single-Family Rentals

An Atlanta multifamily firm with a more than $5B portfolio in 10 states is getting into a whole new rental category: single-family houses. RangeWater Real Estate is developing single-family neighborhoods in the Southeast under a newly established brand name called Storia, Bisnow has learned. Storia's first project is underway in Flowery Branch, a city 45 miles north of Downtown Atlanta. The project, a 197-house neighborhood called Beacon Lake Lanier, is off Interstate 985 next to Lake Lanier.