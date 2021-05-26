Record Lumber Prices Cause 'Sticker Shock,' Slow Some Multifamily Development Plans And Accelerate Others
Multifamily developers are still figuring out how to adjust plans to account for record prices for construction materials, especially lumber. Though lumber prices have dropped from their record of $1,686 per thousand board feet on May 7 to $1,306 on May 19, the lower price still reflects a more than 260% increase from late last year, according to a CBRE report released on Monday. Though some developers have responded by using other materials, steel — the most common alternative — has also tripled in price since last year.www.bisnow.com