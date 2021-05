BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Nicholas Tyler Billings (Nick). According to a Facebook post from the Cullman Sheriff, Nick was last seen leaving his residence last week on County Road 1029 in Cullman County. The Sheriff said he was driving a black 1994 Chevrolet Caprice Classic. He was headed to the Hartselle area, but has not been seen or heard from since.