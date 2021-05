Twins pitching coach Wes Johnson and starter Kenta Maeda would prefer to keep the specifics of the mechanical adjustments they’ve been working on together quiet. But whatever they’ve been working on, whatever tweaks they’ve been making to the starter’s mechanics to break him out of the “bad habits” he said he had been “skewed toward,” seemed to be working on Monday. The fruits of their labor? A scoreless outing from the starter, one that helped lead the Twins to a 6-5 win over the Rangers at Target Field in a game that got tight after his departure and also saw Luis Arraez leave with concussion-like symptoms.