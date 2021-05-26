newsbreak-logo
City of Seattle to close Lumen Field, West Seattle and Rainier Beach mass vaccination sites

By Callie Craighead
seattlepi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Seattle announced Wednesday that it will close three of its mass vaccination sites starting in June and pivot to more targeted mobile outreach. The vaccine site in West Seattle is set to close on June 9, followed by the Lumen Field site on June 12. The Rainier Beach hub will close on June 23. The Seattle Fire Department will convert its testing site in SODO to a drive-through vaccination clinic with the capacity to administer 700 doses a day, according to the city.

