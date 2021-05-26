'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Reveals Whether He's up for a Fourth Movie (Exclusive)
After first releasing in 2012, Pitch Perfect went on to become a fan-favorite and thanks to its popularity, the cast was able to re-join one another for two more films, turning the film into a franchise of three movies. But the question remains — will there be a fourth movie? During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Pitch Perfect actor Skylar Astin touched on what "bonded" the talented cast in the first place to spark such a response from fans, and addressed whether he would ever be down for another movie.popculture.com