'Pitch Perfect' Star Skylar Astin Reveals Whether He's up for a Fourth Movie (Exclusive)

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Season 2, Episode 12, "Zoey's Extraordinary Session."]. Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist Season 1 was such an entertaining and heartening success that I couldn’t help but wonder, how are they possibly going to raise the bar and keep the concept fresh in a second season? As we near the release of the Season 2 finale episode, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Goodbye,” it’s a thrill to say that Austin Winsberg and the wizards behind the show found many ways to keep the magic and charm going full force. Not only does Zoey’s Playlist continue to be an especially poignant piece of entertainment, but it’s also taken great care to use its stellar high concept to best serve the characters, ensuring they continue to grow every step of the way.