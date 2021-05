The Department of Homeland Security last week announced that it will soon issue the first cybersecurity regulations for oil and gas pipelines. The initial set of new regulations will require pipelines to designate a “cybersecurity coordinator” to be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and promptly report any potential cyberattacks to the Transportation Security Administration and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. The regulations also require that pipelines review their cybersecurity practices to address new risks and report the results of these reviews to the TSA and CISA within 30 days.