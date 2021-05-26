California mass shooting: VTA employee ‘shoots dead 8 and himself’ as guns and ammo reportedly found in suspect’s burning home
Several people have been killed at a mass shooting during a “union meeting” at a California light rail yard, according to police and multiple reports. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis confirmed that nine people were dead – including the suspect who was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority - but that the “numbers can change, this is still a fluid and active situation”.www.msn.com