California mass shooting: VTA employee ‘shoots dead 8 and himself’ as guns and ammo reportedly found in suspect’s burning home

By Justin Vallejo
msn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral people have been killed at a mass shooting during a “union meeting” at a California light rail yard, according to police and multiple reports. Santa Clara County Sheriff’s deputy Russell Davis confirmed that nine people were dead – including the suspect who was an employee of the Valley Transportation Authority - but that the “numbers can change, this is still a fluid and active situation”.

